Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Season 4 Finale

Overlord is setting up for the final episode of the fourth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all wraps up with Albedo! With the anime taking on Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series wrapping up its fourth season, fans have been curious to see how the Sorcerer Kingdom will wipe out its latest kingdom target. As the rest of the Summer 2022 anime slate wraps up its run, Overlord is one of the final holdouts as fans prepare for the next major phase of the anime franchise coming our way in the future.

The fourth season of the anime has pit Ains Ooal Gown's new Sorcerer Kingdom with its first big challenge as a new territory, and it ultimately came to a full desolation of an enemy kingdom as a full display of Nazarick's power. Helping that along in some fun ways has been Albedo through the season so far as Ains' attendant has been key in helping the kingdom flourish in this transitional period. Now artist @satinstars is showing some major love for Albedo this season with some perfect cosplay on Instagram that brings her to life! Check it out below:

Overlord might be ending its fourth season, but the franchise has previously confirmed that the anime will be branching out with its debut feature film next! Adapting the Holy kingdom arc of the original light novels (which takes place directly after the events of the fourth season), the new movie has yet to set a release date or window as of this writing. But with the TV anime wrapping its run soon, it's likely we'll get a major update on that front as fans wait to see what's coming next for the anime.

As for the TV anime, you can now find all four seasons of Overlord now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the newest season as such, "Newly crowned Ains has big plans for his Sorcerer Kingdom, but so do his enemies. Deep in the mountains of Azerlisia lie the Dwarves' mortal enemy, a demi-human race, the Quagoa, gathered ready to invade. To make matters worse, other kingdoms conspire to overthrow the undead king! Will his vision for a utopia come to fruition? Heavy lies the crown, even for the guy with unlimited power."

How did you like Overlord's fourth season? Are you excited to see what's next for the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!