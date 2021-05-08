Overlord Announces New Movie in the Works

✖

Overlord has announced that a new feature film is in the works for the anime franchise! The third season of the series was a pretty big hit with fans when it ended its run in 2018, and fans have been waiting ever since to see if there would be a new season on the way. With Kadokawa officially making their intention known to produce 40 new anime series each year, this got fans excited for a potential return to the Overlord world given that success of its first three seasons. Luckily, we're getting much more than expected.

During a special event for the series in Japan, Overlord has not only confirmed that it will be returning for a fourth season of the anime soon but will be producing the franchise's first feature film. While staff and cast details for the movie are being kept under wraps for now, it's been revealed that the new movie will be taking on the Holy Kingdom arc of Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series.

The Holy Kingdom arc begins with Volume 12 of the original novels, and with Season 3 adapting Volume 9, there's a hope that the fourth season will be taking on Volumes 10 and 11 before the release of this new film picks up the story immediately after. If you wanted to read through the novels before the new season and movie begin, Yen Press has licensed Volume 12 of the series for an English language release. They describe the Holy Kingdom arc as such:

"The Sacred Kingdom has enjoyed a great many years without war thanks to a colossal wall constructed after a historic tragedy. They understand best how fragile peace can be. When the terrible demon Jaldabaoth takes to the field at the head of a united army of monstrous tribes, the Sacred Kingdom's leaders know their defenses are not enough. With the very existence of the country at stake, the pious have no choice but to seek help wherever they can get it, even if it means breaking taboo and parlaying with the undead king of the Nation of Darkness!"

No release date has been set for the fourth season or movie, but what do you think? Are you excited to see the Overlord franchise continue with a new season and movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!