Overlord Season 4 Premiere's Now Streaming for Free

Overlord is now back and running with the highly anticipated Season 4 of the anime as part of the jam packed schedule for the Summer 2022 season, and fans who want to catch up with the new episodes can actually check out the Season 4 premiere completely for free thanks to Crunchyroll. The third season of the series came to an end with Ains Ooal Gown forming the Sorcerer Kingdom and thus enacting a pressure on all of the other kingdoms in the area. With the new season of the series, he is continuing to establish his new empire and fans are starting to see all of the unique challenges that come with it.

The first episode of the new season aired a few weeks ago, and Crunchyroll has now released it completely for free with their official YouTube channel. This includes the entire Season 4 premiere episode, and serves as a great entry point for fans curious to see just how Overlord would be kicking off its fourth season. The following episodes are then available with the streaming service with a paid subscription as they air in Japan, but this is a free and easy way to check out the fourth season if you want to! Check it out Overlord's Season 4 premiere below as released by Crunchyroll:

If you wanted to catch up with Overlord's first three seasons and catch the rest of the fourth season as it airs new episodes, you can now stream the series with Crunchyroll. They tease the new season as such, "Newly crowned Ains has big plans for his Sorcerer Kingdom, but so do his enemies. Deep in the mountains of Azerlisia lie the Dwarves' mortal enemy, a demi-human race, the Quagoa, gathered ready to invade. To make matters worse, other kingdoms conspire to overthrow the undead king! Will his vision for a utopia come to fruition? Heavy lies the crown, even for the guy with unlimited power."

The fourth season of the series features a returning staff from the previous three seasons with Naoyuki Itou returning as director for Studio Madhouse, Yukie Sagawara returning as series writer, and Satoshi Tasaki returning to provide the character designs. The main cast from the previous seasons have returned as well with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus all back in full form. But what do you think?

