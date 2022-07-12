Overlord Releases Season 4 Opening: Watch

Overlord is now back for its fourth season as part of the new wave of anime for the Summer, and the newest episode of the series has fully released its official opening theme sequence for the series! This Summer schedule in particular has been one of the most packed and competitive considering all of the major franchises returning for new episodes after several years away. The leading Isekai offering returning this season has been Overlord, which with its fourth season is continuing to build on the Sorcerous Kingdom that Ains Ooal Gown had founded at the end of the third season of the anime.

The first episode of the new season came and went without fully revealing the new opening theme sequence for the season, but it's a much different case with the second episode. The latest episode of the new season has revealed the new opening theme titled "HOLLOW HUNGER" as performed by OxT, and while there has yet to be a fully ending theme sequence revealed just yet, this new opening teases all of the new faces and fights fans will get to see in the new season. You can check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

The fourth season of the series is now underway and features a returning staff from the first three seasons with Naoyuki Itou returning as director for Studio Madhouse, Yukie Sagawara returning as series writer, and Satoshi Tasaki returning to provide the character designs. The main cast from the previous seasons have returned as well with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus all back in full form.

If you wanted to catch up with Overlord's first three seasons and catch the fourth season as it airs, you can now stream the series with Crunchyroll. They tease the new season as such, "Newly crowned Ains has big plans for his Sorcerer Kingdom, but so do his enemies. Deep in the mountains of Azerlisia lie the Dwarves' mortal enemy, a demi-human race, the Quagoa, gathered ready to invade. To make matters worse, other kingdoms conspire to overthrow the undead king! Will his vision for a utopia come to fruition? Heavy lies the crown, even for the guy with unlimited power."

What do you think of Overlord's new opening for the fourth season? How does it compare to the openings from the first three seasons?