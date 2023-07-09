Pacific Rim Is Eyeing a 10th Anniversary Surprise, Says Guillermo del Toro

It is hard to believe, but this year marks the 10th anniversary of Pacific Rim. The movie franchise began in July 2013 under the watch of Guillermo del Toro, and the live-action mecha adventure left audiences amazed. It has been some time since we've heard from Pacific Rim in the wake of its 2018 sequel, so many have wondered whether its upcoming anniversary would pass unnoticed. But as it turns out, Pacific Rim is getting some sort of update soon.

The news comes from del Toro himself as the director hit up social media with a note. "We ARE planning a little something something for Pacific Rim's TENTH (!) anniversary. It will not be precisely on the date but itbis [sic] fun!"

As you can see above, del Toro is spearheading the anniversary tribute whatever it may be. The director is eager to show some love to Pacific Rim, and it is easy to see why. Though the original movie did not amaze at the domestic box office, Pacific Rim earned high praise from fans and critics. Its global reputation was nothing short of positive which lead to the creation of Pacific Rim: Uprising. In recent years, the Gundam-inspired series has gone on with its own anime, video game, and more. Now, the movie that started it all is turning 10 years old, and Pacific Rim fans are hoping we get some sort of anniversary comeback.

Want to learn more about Pacific Rim? You can read its official synopsis below:

"When legions of monstrous creatures, known as Kaiju, started rising from the sea, a war began that would take millions of lives and consume humanity's resources for years on end. To combat the giant Kaiju, a special type of weapon was devised: massive robots, called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge. But even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju. On the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes-a washed up former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi)-who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind's last hope against the mounting apocalypse."

