Mario and Spider-Man Are Ushering In a New Era of Animation, Says Guillermo del Toro

The Annecy Film Festival has been a big event for the world of animation as a whole. With the current event dropping some major news when it comes to the likes of Rick And Morty, Fixed, Harley Quinn, Clone High, and Velma to name a few, prolific director Guillermo Del Toro had a lot to say when it came to animation. With Del Toro winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for Netflix's Pinnochio, the creator definitely knows his stuff when it comes to the world of animation.

Guillermo Del Toro clearly has a love for animation, recently stating that he would more than likely devote the future of his career to the medium. While the director still has some live-action projects ahead of him, such as his re-telling of Frankenstein, it's clear that he is favoring the animated form of storytelling and doesn't mince words about his love, and hate, or certain aspects of the medium. Del Toro has created a roster of heavy-hitting movies including Pacific Rim, Pan's Labyrinth, and The Shape of Water, so there are plenty of fans that are anxious to see what he does next.

Guillermo Del Toro's Animated World

Here's what Del Toro had to say when it came to how the likes of Marvel, Nintendo, and Paramount were changing the game when it came to animation, "The three hits of Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mario are moving things, allowing a little more latitude, but there are still big fights to be had. Animation to me is the purest form of art, and it's been kidnapped by a bunch of hoodlums. We have to rescue it. [And] I think that we can Trojan-horse a lot of good shit into the animation world."

Del Toro continued, having some choice words for the state of animation today, "Why] does everything act as if they're in a sitcom? I think is emotional pornography. All the families are happy and sassy and quick, everyone has a one-liner. Well, my dad was boring. I was boring. Everybody in my family was boring. We had no one-liners. We're all f-ed up. That's what I want to see animated. I would love to see real life in animation. I actually think it's urgent. think it's urgent to see real life in animation."

What has been your favorite work from Del Toro to date? Do you agree with his assessment of the state of animation today? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of animation.

Via World of Reel