Toonami Hypes Paranoia Agent Debut with New Promo

Much like the rest of the world, Adult Swim's Toonami programming block has been facing some uncertainty as delays in production both overseas and in the United States have been a result of the novel coronavirus. The Toonami block has been the premiere anime delivery service for fans in the United States for many years, and they are preparing to weather this storm in some pretty unique ways. Following a shortening of the block to three hours, some new additions will be joining its anime lineup over the next few weeks as some major titles come to an end.

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma wrapped up its second season with the latest Toonami broadcast, and in its place won't be a new series but instead a classic making its big return to Adult Swim. Satoshi Kon's classic, Paranoia Agent, will be making its debut this Saturday, April 25th, at 1:00AM EST, and to celebrate Toonami shared a brand new promo hyping up its big debut. You can check it out in the video above!

Toonami continues to be one of the most popular programming blocks on Adult Swim (with plans in place until at least 2023), and they are committed to its programming. If the novel coronavirus means that newer series won't be able to debut, then surely fans won't be too sad seeing some major classics return to the block instead.

Series such as Gundam Wing, IGPX, The Big O, and Outlaw Star are synonymous with the block (even more so than Paranoia Agent, which aired on Adult Swim originally), so if licensing and everything else behind the scenes works out, more classics coming to the block could be a big hit! But there's so much to consider when it comes to the tighter schedule. As for that tighter schedule, Toonami's new schedule as of Saturday, April 25th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM - My Hero Academia

12:30AM - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

1:00AM - Paranoia Agent

1:30AM - Black Clover

2:00AM - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

2:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

Are you excited to see Satoshi Kon's Paranoia Agent coming back to Adult Swim? What other classic anime series are you hoping get added to Toonami next? What new series would be great additions to the lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.