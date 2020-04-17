Big O Is Trending On Social Media As Fans Celebrate The Classic Anime

Unfortunately for fans of the anime Big O, the term is trending not due to a revival of the franchise that ran on Cartoon Network's Toonami but rather, because of a number of players that are part of the National Basketball Association. Despite this fact, anime fans the world over are taking the opportunity to revisit the series that focused on the professional negotiator Roger Smith who is able to summon a large mech suit that goes by the name of The Big O! With many fans seeing this anime as a combination between Batman and Gundam, it's clear why it's still a fan favorite!

Big O was created by the production company of Sunrise, ironically enough being the same folks behind the Mobile Suit: Gundam series! When the series first debuted on Cartoon Network, it gained a passionate fanbase which originally allowed the series to return and continue the story of Roger Smith and this strange new world that would allow for the entire tale to be told. While a revival of the anime hasn't been announced in any form or fashion, that isn't stopping fans from crossing their fingers and wishing for one thanks to this new social media trend!