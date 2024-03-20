Parasyte: The Grey Shares New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

Parasyte is coming back with a new live-action series with Netflix bringing it to life in a whole new way, and Parasyte: The Grey has dropped a new trailer ahead of its premiere next month! Parasyte: The Maxim might have first hit the pages of Kodansha's Morning Open Zokan in 1989, but Hitoshi Iwaaki's has since gone on to find even more success with anime and live-action adaptations in the past. Now the franchise is returning with a new Korean based live-action interpretation with a new story, setting, characters unraveling a mystery all of their own.

Parasyte: The Grey is a brand new take on the Parasyte franchise that will be set in Korea with a new story and characters to explore so both new and older fans will be able to jump in. With the director behind hits such as Train to Busan and Hellbound, Parasyte: The Grey is another one of the major live-action manga and anime adaptations Netflix hopes to hit it out of the park with when it launches in April. You can check out the newest trailer for Parasyte: The Grey below.

How to Watch Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey will be premiering with Netflix on April 5th worldwide. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Hellbound) with scripts written by Ryu Yong-jae (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area) for Climax Studio and WOW POINT, it's yet to be revealed how long this new series will be running for. Jeon So-nee will be starring as Jeong Su-in, the main character who is possessed by one of the alien parasites but ends up keeping control of her human mind when something goes wrong.

Parasyte: The Grey also stars Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo, Lee Jung-hyun as Choi Jun-kyung, and Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon in currently unconfirmed roles. Netflix teases what to expect from the new live-action Parasyte: The Grey series as such, "When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat."

What do you think of this newest look at the live-action Parasyte series for Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!