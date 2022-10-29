Paris Hilton Suits Up in Sailor Moon Cosplay for Halloween

The Halloween holiday has kicked off its spooky season for the weekend, and that means now it's time where many fans can dress up as some of their favorite heroes and villains. This is even true for surprising fans such as Paris Hilton, who suited up herself with her own Moon Prism power with a fun Sailor Moon cosplay for Halloween! It's hard to deny just how much of an impact Naoko Takeuchi's classic manga and anime franchise has had on the world at large, and that's doubly true for the icon at the center of the series, Sailor Moon herself, Usagi Tsukino.

With the Halloween weekend now in full gear, fans across all kinds of industries have been taking to social media to show off their particular costumes this year. While there are many Horror focused looks out there to enjoy, Paris Hilton really surprised fans on Instagram with a full Sailor Moon makeover that really gives the anime a proper shout out (along with her own Tuxedo Mask in tow). You can check it out below:

How to Watch Sailor Moon

It's been a pretty big year for Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon franchise in general. Not only did it recently celebrate its 30th Anniversary within the last couple of years, but its long lost American produced pilot episode was actually found as well. Researched by a notable creator on YouTube, the long lost pilot is now fully online so fans can finally see how the urban legend actually existed before it began years of seeking for the previously lost adaptation of the now classic anime franchise.

If you wanted to check out the original Sailor Moon anime for yourself, there are a few ways to do so. You can find both the classic Sailor Moon series (in both English subtitled and dubbed releases) and its Sailor Moon Crystal revival series now streaming on Hulu. There were a set of feature films released for the anime's recent anniversary dubbed Sailor Moon Eternal as well that unites a lot of the classic anime staff, and you can check out those movies now streaming with Netflix if you're curious.

How do you feel about Paris Hilton's take on Sailor Moon? Which of the Sailor Scouts is your favorite overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!