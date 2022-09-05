Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight

One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.

Sailor Moon's transformation sequence has become such a wider part of pop culture that when Moon Knight had debuted, fans all over had imagined what a fusion of the two heroes would look like. While this resulted in all sorts of cool fan art and other projects celebrating the moon heroes, artist @myladysprout on Twitter has gone viral with fans on Twitter by bringing this fusion to life with a full cosplay suiting up Usagi as Moon Knight and a servant of Khonshu! Check it out below:

IN THE NAME OF KHONSHU, I WILL PUNUSH YOU 🌙 pic.twitter.com/fJNTNrGLSI — Gabi Sprout 🌱 @ dragoncon (@myladysprout) September 2, 2022

It's been a pretty big time for the Sailor Moon franchise as a whole. Not only did it recently turn 30 plus years old celebrating its milestone anniversary, but one notable YouTube personality actually hunted down the lost United States pilot once made for Sailor Moon. When the anime was first getting licensed in English outside of Japan, it turned out that an American production had released a full pilot trying to pitch a live-action and animated series hybrid that would completely shift many of the character names, stories and more for an American audience.

This pilot was thought to be lost to time forever, but Ray Mona on YouTube worked tirelessly for months in order to hunt down and find the full pilot as it was originally released. Previously believed to be lost media fans would never get to see, it's an interesting look into a potential version of the franchise that never quite made it off the ground. It could have went on to find its own success, but at least now fans can put all of their theories to bed with the pilot's release.

Do you think Sailor Moon would work well with Khonshu? How different of a series would that be? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!