Platinum End Drops New Poster and Promo

The creative minds behind Death Note have decided to venture back into the world of anime via a new series that is promising a concept that is just as psychological as the dire adventures of Light Yagami and the sinister Shinigami known as Ryuuk via Platinum End. Set to land next month, the story of Mirai Kakehashi sees the young man attempting to win a tournament that won’t just give him power beyond his wildest dreams, but will actually choose which of the contestants will be able to become the new God.

Platinum End debuted as a manga series in 2015, and ended its supernatural, action-packed story earlier this year, with the upcoming anime adaptation looking to wrap the entirety of the story in a bow in its first season. Slated to receive twenty-four episodes, it will be interesting to see if Platinum End can strike a chord with anime fans in a similar fashion as Death Note had when it first debuted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Twitter Account for Platinum End decided to fill anime fans in on more information behind the series via a new poster and character designs for some of the combatants that are looking to overtake the ethereal throne, with animation house Signal MD responsible for the show set to land later this fall:

https://twitter.com/ani_platinumend/status/1434486720465080323?s=20

For those who aren’t familiar with the new anime property, the official description for Platinum End reads as such:

“After the death of his parents, a young Mirai Kakehashi is left in the care of his abusive relatives. Since then, he has become gloomy and depressed, leading him to attempt suicide on the evening of his middle school graduation. Mirai, however, is saved by a pure white girl named Nasse who introduces herself as a guardian angel wishing to give him happiness—by granting him supernatural powers and a chance to become the new God.

In order to earn the position, he must defeat 12 other “God Candidates” within 999 days. Soon, Mirai begins a struggle to survive as a terrifying battle royale erupts between himself and the candidates looking to obtain the most power in the world.”

Will you be checking out Platinum End when it arrives later this fall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of this insane trial.