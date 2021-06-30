Death Note Creators Nab Anime Order for New Series, Platinum End

Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata created a thought-provoking world in Death Note, the story of Light Yagami discovering the notebook with the ability to steal life from those who deemed worthy of death, and it seems like the pair of anime creators are testing their world-building skills once again with their new series Platinum End. The series, which has a very different concept than its predecessor but sounds just as mind-bending, will be receiving an anime adaptation based on the events of the manga which ended earlier this year.

If you're unfamiliar with Platinum End, the story revolves around a young man named Mirai who is dragged into a deep depression when his parents die and he is forced to take care of his nasty relatives. Being saved from an attempted suicide by a being claiming to be his guardian angel, the protagonist sets out on a journey that will require him to fight twelve other candidates to become the new god of his world. Being brought to life by the animation studio Signal.MD, who had previously worked on series such as FLCL Progressive, it's clear that Platinum End has some big shoes to fill as the spiritual successor to Death Note.

Twitter User Manga Mogura shared the details about when Platinum End's anime will arrive on the small screen, which will be debuting later this year, and adapt the entirety of the series that was released via Shonen Jump:

Tv anime adaptation will be on air from October 2021 to March 2022 and will adapt the whole story of the manga. https://t.co/S0fQkXvWcX — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) June 30, 2021

Viz Media currently owns the license for Platinum End's English language release, and they describe the series as such, "As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive."

Have you read the manga for Platinum End? Do you think it lives up to the vast legacy of Death Note?