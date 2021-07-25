Death Note Creators' Platinum End to Stream on Crunchyroll

✖

Platinum End, the newest anime based on the original manga crafted by the same team behind Death Note and Bakuman, will be streaming its new anime with Crunchyroll! Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata have collaborated on some of Shueisha's most beloved series in the past, and their latest effort ran in the monthly Jump Square magazine for a solid six years before coming to an end earlier this Winter. But while the manga has come to an end, Platinum End will be springing back to life in a whole new way with the debut of its upcoming anime adaptation.

Announced during Crunchyroll's Industry panel as part of the virtual Comic-Con @ Home this year, Platinum End will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its release in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. There's still no concrete release date set for the new anime just yet outside of its vague Fall 2021 release window, but now we know where to tune in when it finally arrives! Check out the teaser trailer from Crunchyroll below:

When it finally does premiere, Platinum End will be running for two cours of 24 episodes in total. The series will be directed by Hideya Takahashi (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) for Signal.MD., Koji Odate serves as character designer, Shinichi Inotsume serves as series writer, KUSANAGI will be handling the art, Masanori Ikeda serves as CGI director, Takatoshi Hamano serves as sound director, and Masashiro Tokuda will compose the music for the adaptation.

The series' cast has been set as well and includes the likes of Miyu Irino as Mirai Kakehashi, Yui Ogura as Nasse, Natsuki Hanae as Revel, M.A.O as Saki Hanakago, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Nanato Mukaido, Ai Kayano as Baret, Kaito Ishikawa as Kanade Uryu, Kikuko Inoue as Meyza, Tomoaki Maeno as Hajime Sokotani, and Hikaru Midorikawa as Balta.

Crunchyroll has revealed a new synopsis for the series as well along with the license, and they officially describe Platinum End as such, "'I will give you the hope to live.' Kakehashi Mirai lost his parents in an accident and lived in misery with the relatives who took him in. Having lost hope in everything, he jumped off the roof of a building on the day of his middle school graduation. But then he met an angel..."

Will you be checking out the newest anime taking on a series from the same creators behind Death Note and Bakuman? What are you hoping to see during Platinum End's anime run?