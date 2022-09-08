Pokemon Anime Celebrates 24th Anniversary Stateside

Pokemon has proven itself to be one of the world's biggest franchises, and its reach knows few bounds. From video games to tv series and beyond, the IP commands attention everywhere it goes. And today, the fandom is celebrating Pokemon's arrival to the United States following Japan's release of episode one.

If you did not realize, today marks the 24th anniversary of Pokemon arriving in the United States. The show was released on September 8, 1998 which was more than a year after its Japanese premiere. After all, kids overseas were treated to episode one in April 1997, and Japan continues to get new episodes well ahead of fans in the United States.

If you do not remember the first episode of Pokemon, you can always brush up on its history, and there is no better day to do so than today. Pokemon episode one is titled "Pokemon! I Choose You!" and introduces the world to Ash Ketchum, a 10-year-old boy who is ready to undergo his own adventure in the Kanto region. The episode follows Ash as he gets his very first Pokemon, and it happens to be a hard-headed Pikachu with a vicious streak. The pair are left to squabble back and forth until Ash puts everything on the line to protect his new friend from a horde of angry birds.

Episode one is obviously important as it introduces Ash and Pikachu, but others also make their debut. Misty, Professor Oak, Gary Oak, and Ash's mom all appear in this debut episode. And thanks to 4Kids stateside, the licensing company helped turn Pokemon into an iconic franchise with this anime. The anime was a massive hit in the United States, after all, and it led to a sales boost for the first-gen Pokemon games. And even after 20+ years, the anime is still carrying on with Ash by way of new shows and movies.

