Pokemon Promo Hypes Next Phase of Ash vs. Cynthia Battle

Pokemon Journeys is now working its way through the intense second match of the Masters Tournament semifinals with its latest episode airing in Japan, and the promo for the next episode of the series is hyping up the next phase of Ash Ketchum's major battle against the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia! Ash has been facing off against many familiar foes from his past through the World Coronation Series so far, but the Masters Tournament has finally provided the opportunity to bring some major dream matches to the anime that fans have been wanting to see for years. The biggest of which has been to see how Ash stacks against Cynthia.

The newest episode of Pokemon Journeys hit screens in Japan and kicked off the long awaited battle between Ash and Cynthia as the two of them both want to make it to the World Coronation Series grand finals in order to battle against Leon. It's been a pretty tough battle for Ash thus far as while he has managed to defeat two of Cynthia's Pokemon, he's down three of his own including his partner Pikachu. This leads into an uncertain next phase of the battle coming in Episode 124 of the series, and you can check out the preview for it below:

Episode 124 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "Semifinals III – Valor," and the preview teases that Ash has quite the uphill battle to climb thanks to Cynthia's efforts so far. Although Ash has been able to take down two members of her team, fans witnessed how the Sinnoh Champion's battle style and strategy utilized lots of switching out and other techniques that really took Ash by surprise. At the same time, it's also clear that Ash has begun catching onto Cynthia's tactics so far as he has begun shifting the momentum back in his direction.

Despite losing his Pikachu (and Cynthia still having her main partner, Garchomp), he's still got some powerhouses left on his team and is far from out of this battle already. Ash might have been winning each of his battles so far, but this is the point in the tournament where fans are starting to get quite nervous as there is no clear indication that he will be able to defeat Cynthia at this point. This could be it, but we'll see how it all shakes out.

Do you think Ash will be able to beat Cynthia and move on to the grand finals? How do you think he can pull it off? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!