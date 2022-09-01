Pokemon and BMW Reveal Fully Electric Pikachu-Centric Car

Pokemon has teamed up on some wild collaborations since it began, and back in the day, the brand even teamed with car companies on some very special rides. From a Pikachu VW Bug to a Lugia PT Cruiser, a few cars have been made with Pokemon in mind. And now, BMW has announced it will be the next brand jumping on board thanks to a special MINI Aceman model.

The big collaboration was announced this week as you can see in the announcement video above. BMW and The Pokemon Company came together to unveil their special Pikachu-inspired ride. And of course, this sleek car is a fully electric rider that can even hook up to gaming consoles.

Yes, you read that right. The MINI Aceman model will feature a screen in the interior that hooks up to any rider's gaming console. BMW also revealed that Pikachu itself will show up in the car whenever the driver turns on the ignition. The interior screen while show Pikachu jumping out of a Poke Ball, and that's not all. BMW says this vehicle would be able to help gamers play outside of the car as it will come equipped with a built-in projector. So if you like high-tech and Pokemon add-ons, this car was meant for you.

Sadly, this MINI Aceman is just a concept piece right now. BMW has not shared any plans to produce these cars for sale, but fans can always hope. And if this design ever hits the mass-produced market, you can expect to see a slew of these rides at Pokemon Go gatherings and conventions!

