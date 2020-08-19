Charizard Unlocks New Evolution with Spyro's Help in New Pokemon Art

✖

Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon out there... even if fans are a bit tired of it getting preferential treatment. The monster has gotten plenty oof evolutions over the years, and there are surely more to come. But thanks to one artist, Pokemon fans can imagine what Charizard might look like if he were to crossover with Spyro the Dragon.

Over on Reddit, a user known as gloomyvisuals posted their take on Charizard, and that is where the monster met Spyro. The fan decided it was time to combine the Pokemon with one of video game's most famous dragons. And as you can see down below, the artwork blends the two characters with easy.

The model uses all of Charizard's body but gives it a colorful makeover a la Spyro. The Pokemon is given a purple-and-gold body that goes with Charizard's new golden orange horns. These horns match with his wings, and if you look at Charizard's tail, you can see the Pokemon has a drill-shaped knob at its end.

According to its creator, this crossover Pokemon is lovingly known as Spyrozard. This mash-up brings together some truly nostalgic franchises for games, and anime fans admit this new design suits the starter evolution. After all, Charizard's base design lends itself to updates, and this combination look is no different. In fact, it goes to show why Charziard's original purple variant should have stuck past Generation 3, so maybe fans can start petitioning for the shiny form to return...!

What do you think of this variant evolution? Does Spyro's iconic look suit Charizard or not? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.