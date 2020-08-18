Corgi Finds New Best Friend with Pokemon Plush of Yamper

✖

One of the biggest new pocket monsters to appear in the latest video game in the Pokemon universe was definitely Yamper, an electric type creature that just so happens to look like an adorable corgi with some distinct differences to its name, and one real life canine in Japan has made a plushie for the Yamper its new best friend! In Pokemon Sword And Shield, aspiring trainers were given the opportunity to navigate the Galar Region, coming into contact with not only Yampler, but a ton of new and old Pokemon alike that made up this strange new region.

Yamper hasn't only appeared in the Nintendo Switch exclusive game, it has also made an appearance in the latest season of the Pokemon anime in Pokemon Journeys! Owned by the childhood friend of Goh named Chloe, both of whom originate from the same town that gave us Ash Ketchum, the electric canine appeared early on in the latest season and while it hasn't been appearing regularly on the same level as Pikachu and Scorbunny, it definitely left its mark. Yamper's owner Chloe is unique in that she isn't travelling the world like either Ash or Goh, but attending school and just so happens to own a pocket monster herself!

The Corgi that has fallen in love with this unique version of Yamper, Mugi, is currently a hit on both Youtube and social media accounts, with Mugi's family consistently updating the status of the adorable canine on the regular, including how he has come to make the Pokemon plushie his best friend:

Pokemon is one of the most profitable anime franchises the world over, so it's no surprise to see that one of the new "up and comers" of the long running anime juggernaut has received their very own plushie. While Ash and Goh have been busy collecting some of the strongest pocket monsters that either has ever owned in their quest to not only become better trainers, but defeat the current Galar Champion in Leon, we're sure that we'll be seeing Yamper appear in the future of the series considering its popularity among fans!

What do you think of this adorable pair between the fictional corgi of Yamper and the real life corgi of Mugi?

