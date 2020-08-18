New Pokemon ASMR Video Visits Squirtle on the Beach

Pokemon has a formula for success that cannot be broken, but there are some things the franchise has yet to master. When it comes to new trends, the brand is often careful exploring the new territory, but that was not the case for one recent trend. After all, Pokemon has embraced ASMR videos wholeheartedly, and another has gone live to help us all relax this summer.

The Pokemon Company posted the new ASMR video on Youtube for fans the other day. The clip follows in the steps of others that featured Charmander, Grimer, and Chespin. Now, this new one is out, and it follows Squirtle as the Kanto starter enjoys a nice day on the beach.

The peaceful video can be seen above as it follows Squirtle on vacation. The turtle Pokemon can be seen running around the beach every so often, and the noise the sand makes is crisp to the ears. As for the rest of the video, fans are treated to the relaxing sound of the ocean as its clear waves lap at the beachfront. A few other Pokemon even join the ASMR clip, so you shouldn't be surprised when Wingull or Kyogre show up.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

With half a million views to its name, it is clear that fans love this Pokemon ASMR clip. Not only does its sound stimulate the ears, but its visuals will put fans in a distinctly summery mood. After all, there are millions of people wishing they could be at the beach right now, but such a trip has been made difficult due to the pandemic. So if we all cannot sit out by the beach, we can at least enjoy listening to Squirtle doing so!

What do you make of this latest ASMR video from Pokemon? Is this one your favorite yet or no? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

