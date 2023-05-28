Pokemon Reveals How Many Video Games The Franchise Has Sold Worldwide

Since debuting with Pokemon Red and Green in 1996, the Pokemon franchise has been one of the best-selling in all of gaming, moving millions of copies worldwide. The Pokemon Company has now updated its corporate website to offer some new numbers about the franchise's performance, including a statistic revealing just how many games have been shipped worldwide. As of this writing, that number sits at 480 million units, across 9 different languages. It's an incredible amount, and it shows just how successful the game continues to be after 27 years!

Unfortunately, the website doesn't offer a breakdown by game, but there have been figures revealed over the years regarding different games in the franchise. The four versions of the original Pokemon Game Boy game sold 47.52 million copies between the Red, Green, Blue, and Yellow versions, making it the best-selling in the franchise. Figures released by Nintendo earlier this month put Pokemon Sword and Shield at 25.82 million units shipped, while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have moved 22.10 million units since releasing last November. These are some of the most successful games in the franchise, and they make up roughly 20% of those 480 million units.

Despite Pokemon's mammoth popularity, we don't know anything about when the next game in the series will release. An expansion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been announced for this year, with the first DLC set coming in the fall. Beyond that, the Pokemon Sleep app will finally launch this summer, and Detective Pikachu 2 was announced for Nintendo Switch quite some time ago. The Pokemon Company recently confirmed that the game is still in development, but there's been no release window provided.

For now, fans of the franchise will just have to keep spending time with the current games in the series. It'll likely be some time before the next full generation is revealed, but knowing The Pokemon Company, it shouldn't be too long until we learn details about the next spin-off!

Are you surprised by how many games the franchise has sold? How many Pokemon games have you bought over the years? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Life]