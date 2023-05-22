A Las Vegas Neighborhood Is Naming Its Streets After Pokemon

After a hard day's work, there is nothing like hitting the road and coming home. Few things are better than seeing your driveway after your work is done, and for some lucky homeowners, they will be navigating some wild streets to do so. After all, a new neighborhood is being developed outside of Las Vegas that is naming its streets after Pokemon, and yes – we are being totally serious.

In a recent interview with KLAS 9 News NOW in Nevada, the construction manager of Harmony Homes LLC described how this Pokemon paradise came to be. It turns out Andrea Miller needed to come up with a lot of names for the streets within Serenity Place. The new neighborhood needed to submit a ton of potential names for approval, and it seems some Pokemon names stuck.

(Photo: Google Street View)

"It's really, really hard to name streets in this town," Miller shared. As the manager tried to think up names, their two sons suggested trying Pokemon names. Miller went with the suggestion, and now, Google Street View has captured the results. If you look up Serenity Place on Google, you can find images showcasing the Pokemon-inspired street names. This means some people will live on Snorlax Lane or Squirrel Lane. But as for Miller, it turns out Jigglypuff Place is her favorite.

"When I hear Jigglypuff, I giggle," Miller admitted. "When you're coming home from work and you had a bad day and you have to turn on Jigglypuff Lane, that will make you smile."

As you can imagine, Pokemon fans are geeking out over the hilarious nod. It never fails to amuse the community when Pokemon bleeds into the real world, and this is just another example of that happening. But for those wanting to live on one of these streets, well – the housing market is as dire as ever. The average home value in Henderson, NV is over $450,000 USD, but if you can swing the sale, you'd be living on a piece of Pokemon history. That is, so long as The Pokemon Company doesn't manage to get these street names changed before Serenity Place hits the market.

What do you think about this new Pokemon paradise? Would you try to nab a house off one of these streets? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Polygon