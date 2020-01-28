Pokemon Anime Gets Real Meta with Evolution Question

Pokemon and evolution goes hand in hand. Over the years, the popular franchise has wowed fans with its evolved Pokemon, and it has even introduced new methods of evolution. From stones to stats, there are plenty of ways to evolve a Pokemon. However, some of the evolution chains have confused fans for years, and it seems like Pokemon is finally addressing the issue with a meta reference.

Not long ago, a brand-new Pokemon episode went live, and it was there fans caught up with Ash. The trainer is adventuring with Go as usual, so the pair are surprised when they run into an island of Dragonite. The Pokemon are living their best life with all their pre-evolutions, but Ash is a bit confused when he sees what Dragonite comes from.

“Now that you mention it, you’d think it’d become something more like Milotic,” Ash says.

Almost 23 years of anime and now they just start questioning evolution logic #anipoke pic.twitter.com/iJ0jbc4hAH — Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) January 27, 2020

Of course, you can follow the trainer’s thinking here. When it comes to Dratini and Dragonair, the Pokemon look little like actual dragons. Their serpent bodies have no limbs, and their coloring in no way relates to Dragonite. For more than twenty years, fans have joked about this odd evolutionary chain, and it seems like Ash is joining them.

After all, Milotic is a more suited Pokemon to follow Dragonair. Sure, its colors are mostly different, but it does have a blue-ish tail. Combined with its elegant design, Milotic could easily pass for the evolution of Dragonair. But after all these years, fans have simply come to accept the Dragonitte evolution, so Ash will just have to do the same.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.