The Pokemon Cast Is Ready to Tackle a New Anime Movie

Believe it or not, Pokemon has more than 20 movies under its belt. Back in 1998, the franchise hit the big screen with Pokemon: The First Movie, and the story continued from there. Sadly, the anime has been kept out of theaters for years now following the last Pokemon movie in 2020. But according to the anime cast, they are ready to get Pokemon back on the silver screen.

The comes straight from Japan as the country welcomed Anime Japan 2024 recently. It was there the event's Blue Stage hosted Pokemon Horizons: The Series. The panel brought the stars of Pokemon to stage, and it was there the voice actors admitted they'd "love" to do a Pokemon Horizons movie.

Of course, no word has gone live about any such project. Pokemon Horizons: The Series is the latest anime to join the franchise, and it marks a major departure for the IP. Since the Pokemon anime began, Ash Ketchum headed up the series with Pikachu at his side, but that all ended last year. Pokemon Journeys marked Ash's final outing in franchise as he bowed out as lead in its finale. When Pokemon Horizons began, the show brought two new leads to life, and it has followed Roy and Liko since day one.

To date, Pokemon Horizons has rolled out several arcs, and it has finally made its debut in the United States after a lengthy wait. Now, the question is whether Pokemon will resume its run in theaters. For more than a decade, The Pokemon Company rolled out a new movie each year, but that trend ended in 2020 with Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. It has been three years since the anime made a movie comeback, and just the same as fans, the cast wants to bring pocket monsters back to theaters ASAP.

If you are not caught up on the latest Pokemon anime, you can find the series streaming on Netflix. The streaming service has posted the first 12 episodes of Pokemon Horizons, and more episode blocks on are on the horizon.

