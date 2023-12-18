Detective Pikachu Returns Developer Explains How the Spin-Off Series Started

For decades now, Pokemon fans have been treated to two types of video games: core series games like Scarlet and Violet, and spin-offs like Pokemon Snap. These franchise spin-offs have offered very different takes on the Pokemon world, and there are few more unique than the Detective Pikachu games. The idea of a caffeine chugging Pikachu solving mysteries definitely seemed unusual when the game was first announced, and Detective Pikachu Returns writer Hiroyuki Jinnai offered some insight into that genesis in a new interview with Famitsu (translated by Nintendo Everything).

"After development finished on PokePark, when we thought about what kind of game to make next, we set our sights on creating an adventure game, which had not been done for Pokemon spin-off titles yet. However, just trying to create a normal one didn't seem very interesting," Jinnai told Famitsu. "While considering various ideas, we thought of adding some spice to it with the element of a 'talking middle-aged man Pikachu,' and that led to the creation of Detective Pikachu."

Secondary Pokemon Games

In that same interview, Jinnai also noted that spin-offs like Detective Pikachu Returns are seen as "secondary" compared to the franchise pillars: the games, anime, and TCG. However, Jinnai and the rest of the developers "still hope that they produce a positive effect on the primary content while creating them." Considering the fact that Detective Pikachu served as the basis for Pokemon's first live-action movie, it's safe to say that the spin-offs have definitely had a positive effect!

The Future of Pokemon Games

The last few months have seen two Pokemon releases on Nintendo Switch; in addition to Detective Pikachu Returns, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion was also released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Following those two releases, there are no currently announced Pokemon games or expansions. However, it's a safe bet we'll learn what's next around Pokemon Day, which takes place on February 27th. Fans have spent years guessing that a remake or spin-off of Pokemon Black and White might be in development. It's also possible we could see something like the rumored sequel to Pokken Tournament.

Of course, we also don't know if the next Pokemon game will even be released on Nintendo Switch! Rumors have suggested that Nintendo will release a new console in the second half of 2024. A new Pokemon game would be a great game for Nintendo to have within the system's launch window. Even if a new console were to be released, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa told Japanese outlet Nikkei that the company is still planning to release first-party games through the end of March 2025. As such, it's anyone's guess when (or where) we'll see the next Pokemon game!

What game do you think we'll see next from The Pokemon Company? Do you think it will be another secondary game, or a primary one? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!