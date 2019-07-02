Pokemon Anime Star Reveals One Big Regret About New Movie

Pokemon’s taking a much different approach with its newest movie as it will debut a full CG remake of the first film in the franchise, Mewtwo Strikes Back. It’s most likely going to be an experience full of nostalgia for old fans, but it’s most likely going to have a much different effect on the cast and staff behind the series that have been around from the beginning. And unfortunately, not all of the cast will be able to see this new film.

As noted by @AshandSerena on Twitter, a recent interview with the Rica Matsumoto, who provides the voice for Ash Ketchum, led to her crying and regretful over the fact that Unsho Ishizuka will not be able to see the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems Rica Matsumoto cried from one of her interview about the movie Mewtwo strike back evolution saying she wants to show this movie to Unshō Ishizuka (original prof Oak voice actor) — サトセレ (@AshandSerena) June 30, 2019

As the tweet notes, “It seems Rica Matsumoto cried from one of her interview[s] about the movie Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution saying she wants to show this movie to Unsho Ishizuka.” Ishizuka, who was the original voice of Professor Oak, passed away last year before production on this film ever began. Given the nostalgia nature of this new film, it must be harder for Matsumoto and the other members of the team to see this remake than fans had suspected.

The Pokemon franchise is about to present itself in a brand new way with this film, and it will certainly be an emotional experience for those who go out and see it. Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12th in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be any official confirmation as to whether or not this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, but every new look and trailer has been strongly implying this so far.

The movie will screen in the United States during Anime Expo 2019 in Los Angeles, so a few lucky fans will get to see the film before everyone else! There has yet to be confirmation of an English language release for the film either, so hopefully more details will be revealed after its premiere!