Pokemon Recreates the Anime's First Opening for Ash's Final Episodes

Pokemon has kicked off Ash Ketchum's final slate of episodes with its new series airing in Japan, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has gotten things off to a very nostalgic start with a new opening that recreates the very first opening from the anime's original release! It's been 25 years since the Pokemon anime first kicked off its run in Japan, and the series is getting ready for its most mysterious future yet as the anime is preparing to move on from Ash for its next major series. But before that happens, Ash is going through some final travels in a special series meant to say goodbye.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is now airing its episodes in Japan, and this special series marked the occasion with a new opening theme that shows off clips from Ash's journeys throughout the entire franchise as a whole. There's unfortunately very little new footage, but one prominent moment recreates the original Japanese opening with a very familiar look for Ash as he rotates around while holding a Poke Ball to the sky. Check out the comparison below as spotted by @AkiIvers on Twitter:

What to Expect From Ash's Final Pokemon Episodes

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is a special 11 episode long series meant to officially say goodbye to Ash Ketchum after his traveling through the world for 25 long years in the anime. This series takes place after the events of Pokemon Journeys when he became the world champion, so now Ash is just traveling around and wrapping up his adventure with all sorts of reunions in a full look back on everything the anime has done so far.

This special series has kicked off its run overseas, but it's going to be a while before it gets an official international release. With the next major anime kicking off its run next year with a brand new set of young trainers starting their journey from the very beginning, it remains to be seen how the anime will be seeing Ash off into the sunset.

How do you feel about this blast from the past with Pokemon's newest opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!