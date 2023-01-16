Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime

Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is now airing the final episodes for Ash in the anime overseas, and the series features the young trainer now traveling across "some region" as the series dubs it. While there's not much left for him to do now that he's become the world champion following the events of Pokemon Journeys, it turns out that it's not a bad thing. His final goal for the anime is to travel without having an end goal at all. He's just enjoying the final ride.

How Will Ash End His Time in the Pokemon Anime?

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master takes place some time after the events of Pokemon Journeys, and Ash himself is now just freely roaming around the world without a real goal in mind. As Professor Oak states, sometimes it's best to travel without having any grand plan in mind as sometimes it's what is needed the most. That's truest for Ash now more than ever as after becoming the world champion, what more does he need to do to become a true Pokemon Master?

In a sense, that's also what this final anime series will strive to answer. In saying goodbye to Ash all these years after he first began his journey back in Pallet Town, he's moved from one League to another while challenging himself in all kinds of ways along the path. But now that he's conquered battles, all that is really needed is for him to just keep exploring and soaking in the Pokemon world around him.

What do you hope to see from Ash before he leaves the Pokemon anime? Do you think this is really the end of his journey? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!