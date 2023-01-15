Pokemon Introduces Its First Paldea Legendary to the Anime

Pokemon's anime has been setting the stage for a full journey through the newly introduced Paldea region from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the newest episode of the series has introduced its first Paldea Legendary to the anime, Koraidon! It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not the next major anime series will be fully bringing the Paldea region into the events, but it's been steadily introducing some of the new Pokemon from that region into the anime through a series of short skits featuring Team Rocket exploring the new region. But now the flood gates have truly opened.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has begun its run of episodes saying goodbye to Ash Ketchum after 25 years of the anime, and the first episode of this series featured a special short towards the end where Team Rocket comes across a Koraidon out in the wild. It's a rather short interaction that goes as well as you would expect for the team, but now fans have gotten to see what this Pokemon Scarlet cover Legendary looks like in motion! Check it out as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

When is Paldea Coming to the Pokemon Anime?

It's not quite clear if the Paldea region is coming to the anime in full just yet, but what has been revealed is that the franchise plans to expand in some big new ways in 2023. Following the end of the series saying goodbye to Ash, the next anime will pick up with a new set of protagonists named Liko and Roy. These two will be starting their adventure from the very beginning, and will be tagging along with the three Paldea starters, Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly.

There's a good chance the anime will use this opportunity to explore the newest Paldea region, but it also might be taking a completely non-region locked approach to the franchise much like it did with Ash's adventure through Pokemon Journeys the series. But are you hoping to see more of Paldea in the Pokemon anime's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!