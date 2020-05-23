Pokemon Fans are Celebrating Ash Ketchum's Tenth Birthday Again

It's Ash Ketchum's birthday, and Pokemon fans are celebrating the immortal 10 year old's tenth birthday all over again! A tidbit in an official novelization for the franchise revealed Pokemon trainers set out on their journeys on the April following their tenth birthday, and fans did some sleuthing work that pieced together the fact that if Ash's journey began on April 1st in 1997, then his birthday would be on May 22nd. It's not quite confirmed much like many of Ash's concrete details, but fans are all too happy to commemorate the birthday nonetheless!

This year he most likely would have been around 33 or 34 years old, but will forever be a ten year old master in the making in the official anime series. So fans have no choice but to celebrate Ash's tenth birthday for yet another year, but at this point it's kind of just playfully accepted.

At least the current iteration of the series, Pokemon Journeys, reflects how for Ash Ketchum has come with a powerful new team on the back of winning his first official League championship in Alola.