Pokemon Fans are Celebrating Ash Ketchum's Tenth Birthday Again
It's Ash Ketchum's birthday, and Pokemon fans are celebrating the immortal 10 year old's tenth birthday all over again! A tidbit in an official novelization for the franchise revealed Pokemon trainers set out on their journeys on the April following their tenth birthday, and fans did some sleuthing work that pieced together the fact that if Ash's journey began on April 1st in 1997, then his birthday would be on May 22nd. It's not quite confirmed much like many of Ash's concrete details, but fans are all too happy to commemorate the birthday nonetheless!
This year he most likely would have been around 33 or 34 years old, but will forever be a ten year old master in the making in the official anime series. So fans have no choice but to celebrate Ash's tenth birthday for yet another year, but at this point it's kind of just playfully accepted.
At least the current iteration of the series, Pokemon Journeys, reflects how for Ash Ketchum has come with a powerful new team on the back of winning his first official League championship in Alola. Read on to see how fans are celebrating Ash's tenth birthday this year, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly (if you want) about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
34 Going on 10
Today, May 22nd, is Ash Ketchum’s 34th birthday. He is turning 10 years old. pic.twitter.com/YfyypwzNRa— JPRPokeTrainer98 (@JPRPT98) May 22, 2020
He's Come Along Way Since First Turning 10!
Happy Birthday Ash Ketchum! My childhood hero.
still 10 and forever probably will be 10 but you come a long way achieving your goals.— Samantha/Dia (@DiamondStormed) May 22, 2020
Keep striving up far and beyond the stars! pic.twitter.com/cGDiLSj81D
"Happy Birthday to Our Hero"
Today (22nd May) is Ash Ketchum’s birthday. He would have been 34...
But instead... he’s 10 😂 Happy birthday to our hero, gifting us with laughter, emotion, incredible battles & wonderful moments; aiming “to be the very best, like no one ever was” 🏆❤️ #Anipoke #AshKetchum pic.twitter.com/VnfEMhHgMU— Raf 🔥 #ThankYouAnipoke (@ThePokeRaf) May 22, 2020
Could Be a Tad Older at Least...
Since I haven’t yet. I might as well wish our boy, the Alola Champion, a happy birthday... even though he’s still 10 and I just want him to at least be freaking 13 or 14 years old already. Happy birthday, Ash Ketchum! 🎂#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/89RrtkOFPE— ⚔️Matty-Chan #ThankYouAnipoke 🛡 (@Matthew202X) May 22, 2020
"The Boy With Many Faces, But the Same Inspiration"
Pikachu's buddy, Brock's bro, Misty's best friend, May and Dawn's guide, Bonnie and Max's hero, Iris' annoying friend, Clemont and Cilan's motivation, Serena's sweetheart, Alola's champion.
The boy with many faces but the same inspiration. Happy birthday, Ash Ketchum!#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/WRvs4ekTRT— Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) May 22, 2020
You're the Reason in My Life, You're the Inspiration
Happy Birthday Ash Ketchum! You’ve been through thick and thin in these 23 years, but through it all, I’ve supported you. You’re one of my inspirations and one of my favorite characters I’ve ever seen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZLAo50n8ML— 💙Clara💙 (@cutieClarita) May 22, 2020
"Immortality is Real"
Let's all wish Ash Ketchum a very happy 10th birthday.
Immortality is real on the Pokemon world. pic.twitter.com/2FSerdkJ6o— Verlis 🎃 (@verlisifyYT) May 22, 2020
A Birthday Cake Fit for a Master!
Happy birthday, Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town! 🥳
If you've ever said "if Ash wins a Championship, I'll eat my hat," you now can! Ash won the Alola League, so here is Ash's hat as a cake to celebrate! 🧢🎂#ashketchum #pokemon #cake pic.twitter.com/9SKDTfI9Zo— Cupcakedex (@cupcakedex) May 22, 2020
Thank You, Ash
Happy birthday to my favorite fictional character of all time and off course I say Ash Ketchum ❤️💛 thank you for being my inspiration, my motivation to achieve my goals and dreams (I would like to say a lot more but I can't 😋) pic.twitter.com/xS0OXsaetl— Sofia ♡ (@volttackled97) May 22, 2020
Too Old for This...
Happy Birthday to the Eternal 10 year old, Ash Ketchum. Here's one of my favorite quotes. pic.twitter.com/fJP720F6YR— Matthew (@ASomeoneWhoExi1) May 22, 2020
