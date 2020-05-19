Original Pokemon Writer Had Dark Plans for Anime's Final Episode

✖

Pokemon has had its dark moments over the years, but the series has never gone too far in that direction. The original anime toed towards it every so often thanks to head writer Takeshi Shudo, and he continued doing so until he stepped away from Pokemon in 2002. Now, some of the writer's personal blog posts have gone viral after being translated, and it seems the original series could have had a very dark ending if Shudo stayed in charge.

In one of his posts, Shudo commented on his plans for the Pokemon anime back in the day. During that time, the head writer had no idea Pokemon would go on to become the franchise it is today. In fact, Shudo was constantly prepared for the show to end, so he kept a plan in his back pocket for that finale. Thanks to historian Dr. Lava, a translator was brought in to share Shudo's idea for the finale, and it is a wild one.

Like, seriously - you need to brace yourself. His plan involved Pikachu reveling against Ash and starting a full-on revolt alongside the Pokemon race.

"I would have used the story that I had planned for the final anime episode. The Pokemon would stage a rebellion much like Spartacus in ancient Rome. Although at first glance Pokemon appear to be friends with humans, they would realize they’re actually being used like slaves, which would lead to an uprising. Pikachu would become the leader of the revolt and end up fighting with Ash. Team Rocket, who are in possession of lots of sinister Pokemon (including Meowth, who can translate the Pokemon language into human speech) would try to mediate the conflict, but they’d do a poor job of interpreting and only make things worse," Shudo said.

Looking at this description, it is hard to believe. Not only did Shudo expect to pit Ash against Pikachu, but the entire structure of Pokemon training would fall apart. Shudo went on to say he tried to come up with a different finale that could absolutely end Pokemon, but it wasn't possible.

"That’s all I came up with. However, an episode like this would break the rules of the Pokemon world and make it impossible for the series to continue. Continuing into perpetuity is the series’ objective. If it could ever be produced, I think it would literally have to be the last episode ever."

Clearly, this kind of finale wouldn't fly with Pokemon or its family friendly tones. And even after 20+ years, Pokemon still hasn't brought its anime to an end as it has well over 1,000 episodes now. Shudo's finale may not be possible any longer, but his dark end for the show will live on forever thanks to his blog. So if anyone wants to work this ending into a fan-fiction, we'd be happy to read it!

