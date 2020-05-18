Pokemon Journeys Dub Debuts in Canada to Solid Reviews

Pokemon Journeys may be on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, but one corner of the world has only just started its adventure with Ash. Canada welcomed the brand-new Pokemon anime recently with its dubbed debut, and fans were quick to share their thoughts on the series. It turns out the dub is winning with most fans, but they have a major complaint which may never be addressed.

For those who didn't know, Canada welcomed the first episode of Pokemon Journeys the other week after a long wait. Japan has been airing episodes for months now barring its hiatus, so you can see why fans were eager for the dub to debut.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

As you can see in the slides below, fans have given their blunt reaction to the dub, and it seems to be hitting the right notes with netizens. From the new actors to its composition, this English dub has little to critique, but fans are pretty unhappy with a singular fact:

The soundtrack keeps on changing... and it may never stop.

As you might have heard, the English dub of Pokemon has often been criticized for its changing soundtrack. Licensing issues have plagued the anime for years as music is often changed between the Japanese dub and any international one. As you can imagine, fans were hopeful that this new dub would fix the outstanding issue, but that did not happen this time around.

Of course, fans in the U.S. are waiting for their own chance to check out this role. Pokemon Journeys is slated to debut on Netflix in June, so audiences will not have to wait too long to see the dub.

Are you going to be checking out this dubbed anime when it debuts on Netflix?