Pokemon Journeys Dub Debuts in Canada to Solid Reviews
Pokemon Journeys may be on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, but one corner of the world has only just started its adventure with Ash. Canada welcomed the brand-new Pokemon anime recently with its dubbed debut, and fans were quick to share their thoughts on the series. It turns out the dub is winning with most fans, but they have a major complaint which may never be addressed.
For those who didn't know, Canada welcomed the first episode of Pokemon Journeys the other week after a long wait. Japan has been airing episodes for months now barring its hiatus, so you can see why fans were eager for the dub to debut.
As you can see in the slides below, fans have given their blunt reaction to the dub, and it seems to be hitting the right notes with netizens. From the new actors to its composition, this English dub has little to critique, but fans are pretty unhappy with a singular fact:
The soundtrack keeps on changing... and it may never stop.
As you might have heard, the English dub of Pokemon has often been criticized for its changing soundtrack. Licensing issues have plagued the anime for years as music is often changed between the Japanese dub and any international one. As you can imagine, fans were hopeful that this new dub would fix the outstanding issue, but that did not happen this time around.
Of course, fans in the U.S. are waiting for their own chance to check out this role. Pokemon Journeys is slated to debut on Netflix in June, so audiences will not have to wait too long to see the dub.
Side by Side
The title card sequence in Pokemon Journeys are different between the two versions.
The dub uses the animation during the end of the episode preview this time around for it's title card. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/HcbPicXA0m— 🌟Moon(月)🌙/Puyo Champions/#ThankYouAnipoke (@Moonbyum1) May 18, 2020
Actors on Fleek
The English VAs for this series is really good, too bad the soundtrack isn't https://t.co/1yWqyaSASf— Neil ⚔️🛡️ (@Arkeus88) May 16, 2020
Good > Bad
Just finished watching episodes 1 & 2 of the Dub (Pokémon Journeys) Overall, I am very impressed! Very solid
Pros ✅:
- VAs
- Scripting/dialogue is almost the same as JP
- Opening is a bop
Cons ❌:
- SOME of the OSTs
Looking forward to seeing the rest of the episodes! #Anipoke— Raf 🔥 #ThankYouAnipoke (@ThePokeRaf) May 17, 2020
A Hard Pass
i still don't understand how the pokemon dub is like it is in the year of 2020.
How is changing character names, editing footage, and changing soundtracks even acceptable today.— Ary @ OG FF7 (@FullmetalAry) May 10, 2020
Say It Louder
I’mma say it.
Goh in the Pokémon English dub is pretty good. pic.twitter.com/v0ZW7cLqUF— SuperMarioT (@SuperMarioT_YT) May 17, 2020
A Better Breakdown
Ok here’s my thoughts on EP02 of the Pokémon Journeys English dub. Is it good so far? Let’s see:
Good dub voices for Goh, Chloe, & other characters? ✅— ⚔️Matty-Chan #ThankYouAnipoke 🛡 (@Matthew202X) May 17, 2020
Good English theme song? ✅
100% of the Original JP music kept intact? ❌
Dub script/Dialogue close to JP script? ✅#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/BjwNa6JjoI
Soundtrack or Bust
What’s most frustrating about the current Pokemon Journeys dub is that it has far more potential than XY-SM’s dubs with the new voices, but the replacement soundtrack is as much of a plague as ever. https://t.co/p3hBWKAhUC— JPRPokeTrainer98 (@JPRPT98) May 16, 2020
