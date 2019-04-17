‘Pokemon’ Artwork Perfectly Assigns Its Marvel Counterparts

Pokemon stands as the world’s highest-grossing media franchise, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking to overtake the series one day. With billions of dollars in the back, the MCU will cash in even more money this month when Avengers: Endgame drops, but who says the franchises have to be rivals?

Well, one fan doesn’t think so. After all, an artist just imagined how the Poke Avengers may look, and the crossover artwork has got comic book fans cozying up to anime lovers.

Over on social media, an artist known Hey Mewses shared their take on the Pokemon heroes. They piece, which can be seen below, reimagines several MCU heavyweights as Pokemon, and their mirrors are almost too perfect.

For one, Meowth is the man behind Iron Man, and the chatty Pokemon could definitely pull off the suit when need be. When it comes to Captain America, the First Avenger is represented by Squirtle, and Zigzagoon is out there living his best life as Rocket.

Oh, and Groot? Sudowoodo is out there bring the adorable alien to life.

Psyduck can be seen using his psychic powers as Doctor Strange while Scorbunnhy is going all out as Captain Marvel. For the Hulk, Snorlax plays the giant beast, but Bruce Banner is all Munchlax. Espeon is the character brining Black Panther to life, but Kirlia and Porygon 2 have got Scarlet Witch and Vision on lock.

Finally, Pikachu is bringing the God of Thunder to life with Thor, and Loki is overseen by Mimikyu. As for Thanos, there was only one Pokemon the artist could have picked, and that is Gengar. The ghostly evolution is seen rocking the Infinity Gauntlet in this artwork, and he looks plenty intimidating Infinity Gems… or Evolution Stones rather!

So, do you approve of this Pokemon picks for the MCU? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th

