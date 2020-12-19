Pokemon Fans Magikarp Splash Their Way Into Carp Trend

Pokemon fans are celebrating Magikarp by splashing their way into the carp trend on Twitter. If you’ve scrolled through the platform Friday, there’s no doubt you’ve seen people posting the word carp and a wikipedia entry. Most users are confused as to why this is happening, There aren’t any really detailed explanations of this phenomenon yet. But, that hasn’t stopped a large part of the platform from getting in on these weird carp memes. Even stranger is the Pokemon contingent using this time to flood the web with Magikarp posts too. Will it unlock some secret part of Twitter no one knows about? Probably not. However, it does spice up what’s been a strange afternoon online after people stumbled upon this strange fish related phenomenon. Anyways, here are some primo pictures of Magikarp down below:

The Pokemon anime is currently streaming on the Disney Now app, Hulu, and Netflix. If you're currently in the mood to go revisit that episode with the S.S. Anne upside down like the Poseidon Adventure.

Is Magikarp one of the best Pokemon? Do you know what’s going on with carp? Let us know down in the comments!