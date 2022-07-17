Pokemon Unveils Its Massive New Life-Size Plush

Pokemon has a big thing for plushes which is good because its fanbase feels the same. Over the decades, the franchise has put out more huggable dolls and plushies than it could ever count. In the past few years, that has been taken to a new level thanks to The Pokemon Center's mission to produce life-size plushes, and a new one is officially on sale now.

The only catch? Well, it is available in Japan exclusively for the time being. But if global fans are lucky, Pokemon's huge spheal plush will be sold internationally without anyone relying on rerouting couriers.

More pictures of this Ice-type Pokémon that will somehow melt your heart! pic.twitter.com/GgNcsHIZj5 — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) July 15, 2022

As you can see above, the new life-size plush is all about spheal, and the rotund monster is totally adorable. The new plush is on sale now in Japan at the Pokemon Center, and fans are already singing praises to its softness and squishiness. And for a whopping $360 USD, this plush can be yours if you'd like!

As for its size, this plush is life-size, and spheal is just over two-feet tall according to canon. Thankfully, the pillow is now accurate down to the weight as the ice-water type weighs more than 87 pounds in the canon. This plush has some heft to it, but it won't threaten anyone's back at least!

This is also far from the first life-size plush to come from Pokemon as of late. It wasn't too long ago the Internet went wild over the brand's life-size Arcanine plush. Other monsters like Piplup, Lucario, Furret, and Zeraora have also been produced in the past. And with spheal out now, we can only assume more of this massive plushes are on the way!

