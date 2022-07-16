Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reportedly Remove Classic Features

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are reportedly removing a couple of classic features found in previous Pokemon games. The past week or so, the Internet has been flooded with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks, revealing just about everything about the upcoming Nintendo Switch games. For example, the leaks have revealed brand new Pokemon and the evolutions of the previously revealed starters. They've also relayed word of some cut features.

Like previous leaks, the information comes the way of an anonymous leaker who has adopted the name of Mr. Kaka. The individual claims to be a QA tester. Whether this is true or not, who knows, but they have plenty of leaked media to back up their claims. That said, according to the leaker, there's no fishing in the game. Why this feature has been cut, isn't said, but it comes on the back of Pokemon Legends: Arceus cutting the feature, though there were gameplay justifications for its removal in that game.

Alongside fishing being cut, biking has been cut, or at least that's another claim by the leaker. Again, why this staple feature has been cut, it's not said, but the leaker claims players will be able to ride the two legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon

For now, take all of this information with a grain of salt. The prospect of having no fishing or biking is probably a strange one for long-standing fans of the series, but Game Freak has shown recently an intention -- and maybe even a desire -- to evolve the series and move on from some of the things that helped defined it for so long.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to release worldwide on November 18, 2022 via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

"The newest chapters in the Pokemon series, the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year," reads an official blurb about the game from Nintendo. "As the main character, you can explore a wide-open world at your own pace, and can encounter the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Miraidon in Pokemon Violet. In these games, you'll be able to enjoy the iconic adventures of the Pokemon series, like battling against wild Pokemon and trying to catch them! Choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon to be your first partner Pokémon before setting off on your journey through this new region."