Pokemon Cleans Up Nicely with This Colorful Suit Set

If you want to be a Pokemon master, you have to look the part! Over the years, Ash Ketchum has made his goal known with grand declarations, but there is a way for you to one-up up the boy. You can try to beat him at his fashion game, and OppoSuits will give you the Pokemon suit you need to win the battle.

Recently, the retailer confirmed its plans to celebrate Pokemon and its 25th anniversary. It turns out OppoSuits has partnered with The Pokemon Company to create a full starter suit. The suit, as you can see below, features a collage print of the Kanto region starters. And yes, Pikachu is included in this anime-friendly look.

(Photo: OppoSuits)

"As a true Pokemon Trainer, it is important to set out on your journey prepared. This includes your partner Pokemon, a Pokédex, and... the right attire," the suit's description reads.

"Become the ultimate Pokemon Trainer with this all-over printed suit featuring the iconic Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. We Choose You!"

Currently, OppoSuits is taking pre-orders of this suit, and you can nab one for $120 USD. The suit is available in men's sizing 36 - 50. It should be noted that the suit is a slim fit, and this purchase includes the suit jacket, pants, and tie.

Clearly, this is the kind of outfit you splurge on, but Pokemon lovers might find a use for it. Sure, you might not be able to wear this suit every day of the week, but you can find an occasion to don it. A local trip to your park to play Pokemon Go will only be enhanced by this colorful suit. And if you ever plan to attend the Pokemon World Championships, then you may want to nab this suit ASAP.

What do you make of this eclectic suit? Which Pokemon would you add to the formal look?