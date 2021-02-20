New Pokemon Journeys Manga is Coming this Fall

✖

Pokemon Journeys has a new manga coming our way this Fall! Pokemon Journeys is currently finding its stride as Ash Ketchum and new hero Goh make their way through not only the new Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but through every single region from the franchise's past. It's been a big hit for fans as it reunites Ash with all sorts of past characters and ideas, and with Goh's addition to the series, the franchise is showing off these older releases in a brand new light. Soon fans will have an all new way to enjoy the series.

Viz Media has announced that this Fall, a new Pokemon Journeys manga series (which is most likely in the same vein as the famous Pokemon Adventures manga series) will be launching in English. They revealed the cover for the first volume of the series that will be tackling Ash and Goh's adventures through the world much like the anime series has. Check it out below:

Announcement: Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Vol. 1 drops Fall 2021! Ash is back and traveling the world with Goh in all new adventures. pic.twitter.com/Kr9WwadFa5 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 19, 2021

Viz Media also announced another addition to the Pokemon manga world with a comedic gag series scheduled to release in the same Fall 2021 schedule, Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon:

Announcement: Pokémon Pocket Comics: Sun & Moon drops Fall 2021! This new comic series contains puns and gags galore. pic.twitter.com/3oPRGXey9J — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 19, 2021

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is currently running stronger than ever in Japan, but fans in North America have been taken by surprise as Netflix has announced a release date for what they refer to as the final episodes of the series. Releasing on March 5th, this final batch of episodes for the series has fans scratching their heads as to what could come next considering new episodes of the series are still releasing in Japan.

Fans are theorizing that a repackaging of the series is on the way as it enters a new era (much like previous releases for the anime), but what do you think? How are you liking Pokemon Journeys so far? Excited to check out this new manga version of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!