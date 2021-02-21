Pokemon Launches Huge Popularity Poll Ahead of 25th Anniversary

✖

Pokemon Day is just around the corner, and fans have big hopes in store for the anniversary. The franchise is turning 25-year-old in 2021, so you can see why fans are hoping for a huge celebration. It seems some anniversary events are getting underway just ahead of the big day itself, and one such celebration comes courtesy of a popularity poll.

And yes, you can enter it no matter where you are. So long as you have access to Twitter and a search engine, don't worry! You will be able to join in on the Pokemon fun!

So Japan is doing another poll on who everyone's favourite Pokémon is, this time derived solely through Twitter by people using the hashtags including the Japanese name. For example, I obviously would pick #セレビィにきめた for Celebi. Use the Serebii Pokédex for the names — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) February 19, 2021

As it turns out, The Pokemon Company kicked off a big popularity poll over in Japan online. The brand began a Twitter campaign that is tracking a specific hashtag in Japanese, and all fans have to do is use the word "にきめた" at the end of a specific message. You must take that word to the end of which Pokemon you want to vote for as your favorite, but you must do so using the monster's Japanese name.

So, for instance, you would be able to vote for Pikachu using these rules. You need to look up the monster's name in Japanese (ピカチュウ) and then tweet that word with a hashtag and the special Japanese word we mentioned earlier: #ピカチュウにきめた

You can do this for any Pokemon out there so long as you follow the rules. You can send as many tweets as you would like to push your Pokemon agenda, and the company is keeping a live tally of the results. If you head to this site and scroll down, you will find a refreshing list of the poll's top thirty monsters. At this time of this article's publication, Dedenne is in the first place, but the mouse has some fierce challengers coming from behind. Cinccino is in second place with Snivy and Buzzwole in third and fourth place.

