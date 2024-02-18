Pokemon Takes Over Time Magazine With Collectible Issue

It may be hard to believe, but Pokemon has been around for nearly three decades now. This year marks the 25th anniversary of all things Pokemon, and of course, the franchise is ready to celebrate. It won't be long before Pokemon Day comes around to celebrate the anniversary, and to prepare fans, Time Magazine just stepped up with a special tribute.

Yes, that is right. Time Magazine and Pokemon have teamed up for a special set of issues. As you can see below, the publication released a Pokemon issue for February, and Time Magazine created four covers honoring the gen one starters.

Time Magazine released special Pokémon covers! pic.twitter.com/kJxYe6q6KQ — Leonhart (@LeonhartYT) February 17, 2024

From Squirtle to Charmander and Bulbasaur, the iconic starters from Pokemon were sampled by Time Magazine. Of course, the three starters are also joined by Pikachu. After all, Pikachu is the de facto mascot of all things Pokemon, and they date back to the franchise's first gen.

From the anime to the video games and more, Time Magazine documents the impressive history of Pokemon in these new issues. Readers can find these anniversary specials on shelves now wherever local magazines are sold. You can do your best to collect all the covers, of course. Just be sure to buy the magazines before their display dates runs up in May!

As for the Pokemon anniversary, The Pokemon Company is not done celebrating. Pokemon Day is set to go live on February 27th, and fans have big expectations for the event. After all, the franchise formally closed its most recent gen when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet posted their epilogue. All eyes are on the future of Pokemon as netizens wants more movies, new gens, and unique spin-offs. So hopefully, Pokemon Day will satisfy their curiosity ASAP!

What do you think of this cute Pokemon tribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!