Pokemon Makes Psyduck the World's Most Eligible Bachelor for Valentine's Day

Pokemon has released its fair share of merchandise in its history, with the anime/gaming franchise routinely being one of the biggest money-makers in both mediums. While cards, apparel, video games, and more have been hot sellers, a life-sized recreation of Psyduck has caught the eye of many Pokemon fans. To celebrate Valentine's Day, The Pokemon Company has taken the opportunity to create a unique commercial for the plushie that brings to life the hare-brained psychic pocket monster.

Psyduck has long been a part of the anime adaptation, arriving early thanks to its part as a part of Generation One. When the befuddled creature ran into Ash Ketchum and his friends, he became a part of Misty's crew, even though the former Gym leader wanted nothing to do with it. Psyduck would routinely take the opportunity to break loose of its Pokeball, much to the chagrin of Misty, and despite being a part of the anime for so long, didn't increase its power by any stretch of the imagination. Now that Misty has departed the series with Ash Ketchum to give way to Liko and Roy taking the lead of the anime, Psyduck has yet to play a prominent role though is sure to play some role in Pokemon's future.

Psyduck: The World's Most Eligible Bachelor

The Pokemon Company released a hilarious new trailer for the life-sized Psyduck, which is currently available for pre-order. Here's how the company describes the pocket monster recreation, "Ready to add some charming confusion to your living room, collection display, or workspace? Clutching its head in perpetual perplexity, this Psyduck Poké Plush features a jumbo 31-inch height based on the in-game Pokédex. Send it into a pretend Pokémon battle, or pose it somewhere within sight so it can keep you smiling!"

Feeling forever alone this Valentine's Day? 😵‍💫 With your very own Psyduck, you'll never be alone again!



💛 Charmingly confused expression

💛 2' 7" (if it matters)

💛 Yellow

💛 Cute tail!

💛 Always there for you (cannot move on its own) pic.twitter.com/c35T6UTFkH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 14, 2024

The Psyduck plushie retails for around $325 USD, and stands at nearly three feet tall. The Pokemon Company is planning to start shipping these recreations this October, meaning fans will have the opportunity to get add this life-sized pocket monster later this year.

