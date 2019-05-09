Pokemon Cosplay Is On The Case With Detective Pikachu

✖

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu was the first time that a live-action North American adaptation of the popular franchise was brought to life, and one cosplaying fan has decided to honor the Warner Bros Pictures' entry with some spot-on Cosplay that revisits the electric gumshoe. The film was unique in that it gave this particular Pikachu the ability to speak English, working with a young trainer as the electric mouse was brought to life by none other than Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. While a sequel was reportedly in the works, we've yet to receive an official confirmation that Ryme City will return.

Detective Pikachu wasn't simply unique in that he was able to speak English, he was the first pocket monster that was attempting primarily to solve a mystery, working alongside the former trainer Tim Goodman in discovering what exactly had happened to his father. The duo's quest would find them encountering a bevy of other Pokemon on their journey to solve the big mystery, running into the likes of Mewtwo, Charizard, Ditto, and more. The ending of the movie saw Detective Pikachu in a very different position from the start of the film, making viewers wonder just how the electric rodent gumshoe will return if at all.

Instagram Cosplayer Romis Kreativ Studio shared this impressive take on Detective Pikachu, bringing back the electric sleuth before we receive any official news on a possible sequel that would once again bring viewers into the world of Ryme City:

Ryme City was a unique location in that rather than focusing on battling their Pokemon, citizens of the community instead worked side by side with their pocket monsters. While there hasn't been any overlap between the live-action film and the anime universe that has followed the adventures of Ash Ketchum for decades, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if, at some point in the future, Ash makes a trip to the city or somehow runs into the Ryan Reynold voiced creature. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu was the most profitable video game movie of all time, leaving us to wonder just when Warner Bros Pictures will announce the long-awaited sequel.

What do you think of this new take on Detective Pikachu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.