‘Detective Pikachu’ First Reactions Released Online

The summer movie season is about to kick off this week with Avengers: Endgame, but it sounds like another blockbuster will be soon arriving. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. held the first screening of Detective Pikachu during an event in Japan, allowing a select number of critics a chance to see what the film has in store.

Detective Pikachu will follow Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) a young man who reluctantly becomes an ally to the wise-cracking Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds). As the pair try to solve the disappearance of Tim’s father, they cross paths with a slew of Pokemon in Rhyme City, and unintentionally discover a much larger conspiracy in the process.

With Detective Pikachu serving as the first live-action/animated hybrid in the franchise, it’s pretty safe to say that expectations are high. So, what do the early reactions say about the film? Read on to find out.

It‘s a hit for #DetectivePikachu. Pokemon fans new & old will rejoice in this heartfelt and authentic take on the franchise. @Legendary and @wbpictures have nailed this live-action adaptation. I laughed hard and felt my heart swell. This Pokemon film is just the start! pic.twitter.com/I0R9fSHpfU — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) April 24, 2019

Oh, and keep an eye out for easter eggs and its most relatable Pokemon, Psyduck. I am enamored. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) April 24, 2019

Go see @DetPikachuMovie like 807 times, one for every type of Pokemon out there! (And this movie is *full* of them, like, *hundreds*! Try to catch ’em all! ) pic.twitter.com/9SQlIpWqhr — LoTron Prime Dave Trumbore (@DrClawMD) April 24, 2019

#DetectivePikachu is a pure joy from start to finish. It’s a heartfelt, relentlessly charming story filled with excellent worldbuilding. Plenty of deep cuts for #Pokémon fans. There must’ve been a grass-type in the theater because I got surprisingly misty-eyed in parts. pic.twitter.com/LMKp6TG1a1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 24, 2019

Major Miyazaki vibes from this scene in particular. @VancityReynolds and @standup4justice made for a super effective duo. #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/dO4gwQNoUY — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 24, 2019

Del 1 al 10 le pongo un “qué fantasía” a #DetectivePikachu. Todo es muy adorable y está llena de referencias a los juegos y el anime. — Luis Del Valle (@LGKING) April 24, 2019

The story is very sweet with some good twists and predictable beats. @VancityReynolds does a great job differentiating Det. Pikachu from Deadpool (of course) and @justicethesmith + @kathrynnewton are super charming. The tongue-in-cheek noir vibes they brought to it totally work. — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) April 24, 2019

Had a fun time with Detective Pikachu. Silly, heartfelt and chock full of Pokémon, which makes for some great world building in what is sure to spin off into one hell of a franchise. Perfectly suited for fans and non-fans alike. #DetectivePikachu @DetPikachuMovie @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) April 24, 2019

Detective Pikachu is adorably funny & takes you deep into the world of Pokemon, which every Pokemon fan will appreciate. The nostalgia is real. #DetectivePikachu will have you laughing & tearing up a bit too. Ryan Reynolds & Justice Smith are golden in this. #PikaPika pic.twitter.com/uxLXNKFFPh — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) April 24, 2019

#DetectivePikachu is painfully cute, jam packed with action and will make you wish you lived in the world of #Pokémon more than you probably already do. pic.twitter.com/V33JOkUP3u — Ian de Borja (@iandeborja_) April 24, 2019

The first act is Who Framed Roger Rabbit with Pokémon and works so well. Seeking other movie tropes instead of video game ones gives Detective Pikachu a sturdy foundation to do some silly Poké stuff. — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) April 24, 2019

