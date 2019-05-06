Ryan Reynolds Recorded R-Rated Lines for Detective Pikachu

There are things you expect from Pokemon… and then there are things you do not. When Detective Pikachu was given the green light, fans began wondering what kind of surprises the live-action venture would have in store, and it seems Ryan Reynolds did his best to please.

After all, the actor did tell ComicBook.com he threw some rated-R jokes into Detective Pikachu, and fans will need to rise up to hear them all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, we had a chance to speak with Ryan Reynolds in Tokyo, Japan at a junket for Detective Pikachu. It was there the actor opened up about his recording process, and he said some of his ad libs were more feisty than others.

“You know, some things would come out a little PG-13, bordering on rated R. So, that stuff didn’t make it, but the great thing about this role is that you can be totally edgy and push it but still stay within the boundaries of a movie you can take little kids to.”

Continuing, Reynolds said he would take numerous passes at any one line, and it seems some of them were more rowdy than others.

“It’s just throwing like 800 versions of any joke or any moment up against a wall and leaving it up to some poor editor to sort through and figure out,” the star said.

These comments match with others shared by Reynolds regarding Detective Pikachu as the actor told Kotaku not long ago there’s enough R-rated outtakes to make an entirely new cut of the film.

“You could probably squeeze together a Rated-R cut if someone went looking for it in the edit, I’m sure. God forbid they would,” Reynolds revealed.

Of course, there are no plans to bring such a cut to life, but fans can imagine what this adult makeover would look like. Yes, Pikachu might be the paragon of Pokemon and all its youthful exuberance, but Reynolds brings something more acerbic to the pocket monster. Now, fans can imagine how his R-rated take on Pikachu might have gone, and it’d be an easy bet to say the performance involves a fair bit of swearing.

So, would you like to see this explicit cut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10th. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!