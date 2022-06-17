Pokemon Cosplay Crowns The World Champion, Leon

Ash Ketchum has some serious challenges ahead of him, following his win within the Alola Region and becoming one of the members of the Masters 8, but the top of the ladder is set to be the current world champion, Leon. First being introduced as the champion of the Galar Region in the latest chapter of Pokemon's gaming series, Pokemon Sword And Shield, one fan has celebrated the prolific trainer who routinely relies on his Charizard by creating some pitch-perfect cosplay for the man who might be the biggest obstacle for Ash to achieve his dream.

The World Coronation Series, the upcoming tournament that will feature the Masters 8 battling one another for supremacy, still has Leon at the top of the roost, with his skills being shown off a few times in Pokemon Journeys to date. Taking the title of "Monarch", effectively "strongest Pokemon trainer in the world," Leon has mostly been on friendly terms with Ketchum the times that they've interacted over the course of the anime, but this is sure to change if Ash is able to defeat his opponents in the Masters 8 and faceoff with the current Galar champion. Should Ash actually manage to become the strongest trainer in the world, it will be interesting to see how this will change the future of Pokemon's anime series.

Instagram Kyoko Star 000 shared this new take on the champion of both Galar and the world, with Pokemon Jouenrys set to see some major challenges for Leon as Ash continues his journey in attempting to be one of the best Pokemon trainers in the world as a part of his world tour:

The next video game of the Pokemon series that will be hitting the Nintendo Switch is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which will once again introduce a new region and pocket monsters to the long-running franchise. Most likely, the games will introduce a new champion, though it would certainly be possible for Leon to make an appearance considering the influence that the world champ has had on the world of Ash Ketchum and friends.

