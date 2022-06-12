Pokemon Journeys Reunites Ash With His Classic Pokemon

✖

Pokemon Journeys is readying Ash Ketchum for some of his biggest opponents he will face in the anime yet, and the newest episode of the series airing in Japan has finally reunited Ash with all of his classic Pokemon. The newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash making his way through the entire Pokemon world as he has worked his way up the World Coronation Series, and he's come face to face with some of his familiar friends and foes from the past. Along the way, Ash has also come face to face with some of his old Pokemon as well.

While Ash has reunited with his old Pokemon at Professor Oak's lab in previous episodes, the newest episode of the series offered the biggest and fullest reunion yet. While unfortunately there were some missing faces such as Squirtle and the Pokemon he had picked up in the Alola region (likely because we've seen the Alola region over quite a few episodes in the run so far), the episode has showcased some of the long missing faces such as Charizard, Snorlax, Noivern and more. You can check out the full spread seen on Pokemon's official Twitter account below:

Episode 114 of Pokemon Journeys brought Ash's old Pokemon back to the scene as he headed to the lab to get some final training in before the Masters Tournament. It's here that each of his classic Pokemon helped his newest team to train as best as they can, and to help it further Paul actually came back to the series to for a final battle against Ash. It's here that fans got to see just how far both Paul and Ash's Pokemon have come since their time in the series, and it's getting Ash ready for his biggest future yet.

The anime will be kicking off the Masters Tournament very soon as Ash is getting ready to face off against some of the major regional champions across the world as he tries to become the very best at last. It's not clear how the anime can even go beyond this version of Ash, but we'll be seeing soon as the anime makes it through its next major climax. But what do you think? How did you like seeing all of Ash's old Pokemon return to the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!