Pokemon Journeys Reveals Masters Tournament Bracket With New Trailer

Pokemon Journeys is finally gearing up to start Ash Ketchum's big tournament against some of the toughest trainers in the world, and a new trailer for the series has officially revealed the opening bracket for the final Masters Tournament of the World Coronation Series. Ash has been working his way up through the ranks of this world spanning tournament over the course of the newest iteration of the anime thus far, and had set him in the Masters Eight with some of the other champions from around the Pokemon world. Now it's time to determine which of these champions will be the best of the best.

When the Masters Tournament was set, one of the things kept a secret thus far was which of the champions would actually be battling the other in the tournament. With the anime's airing in Japan kicking off the Masters Tournament soon, the official Twitter account for Pokemon Journeys has also set the introductory bracket for the Masters Tournament teasing Ash's battle with Steven, Leon's battle with Alain, and some other surprising match ups heading forward. Check out the special trailer below:

The quarterfinals bracket for the World Coronation Series' Masters Tournament breaks down as such:

Leon (Ranked 1st) vs. Alain (Ranked 6th)

Lance (Ranked 4th) vs. Diantha (Ranked 5th)

Cynthia (Ranked 2nd) vs. Iris (Ranked 7th)

Steven (Ranked 3rd) vs. Ash (Ranked 8th)

The first bracket for the tournament teases some never before seen battles, so Pokemon fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye out to see how it all shakes out. As for Ash, not only does he have to defeat Steven, but he also would have to defeat Cynthia (or Iris, which he already did on his way up through the Hyper Class ranks) in order to get the chance to face off against Leon again. That is, of course, if Leon is able to work his own way up through Alain, Lance, or Diantha in the battles to come.

The idea of seeing these battles alone is a pretty huge deal, and especially so if Ash manages to somehow come out on top and become the best in the world.