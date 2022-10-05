Pokemon Releases Official Crocs Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pokemon has a lot going on these days, and of course, that includes merchandise releases. While the anime marches forward, all eyes are on the franchise's new big game release, and some are stocking up on collectibles for the holiday season. And now, Crocs is stepping out with its special Pokemon collection if you've been waiting to buy a pair.

As you can see here, the Pokemon x Crocs line is live online to buy, and it features cute pieces for the whole family. The shoes, which range from $45 – $60 USD, are sized for toddlers and adults. There are two different clogs available for adults, and of course, they come with Jibbitz charms.

The first pair of clogs are black and yellow in line with Pikachu's color scheme. As for the second, the white pair features a yellow strap and includes a print of all the Johto starters. This same print is used on the toddler and kid clogs as well as the collection's adult sandals.

And if you want more charms for your Crocs, a special Jibbitz pack is now available for $25 USD. The elevated charms include several Pikachu-themed pieces as well as two Poke Balls. You can add these pieces to any of Croc's Pokemon clogs, or for a simpler look, you can pair them with any basic clogs as accessories.

This collection is just the latest Pokemon has done for shoe lovers, and you can bet these Crocs will sell well ahead of the holiday. But if these clogs are not your style, don't worry! Other brands like Converse and Clarks have come out with official collaborations in the last year.

Would you be willing to rock any of these Crocs? Or do you have Pokemon kicks on your wishlist? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.