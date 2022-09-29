Pokemon's Life-Size Spheal Plush Is Now for Sale Stateside

The Pokemon Center knows what fans want, and what they want is life-size plushies. In the past few years, the franchise has put out a number of massive stuffies for fans to collect with items ranging from cute plushes to beanbag chairs. Of course, one of its most popular was Spheal as the round monster captured the hearts of netizens. And now, fans in the United States can nab Spheal for themselves.

The update went live just recently courtesy of The Pokemon Center USA, and you can find its product page here. At nearly 40-inches, Spheal's life-sized plush is as cuddly as it is cute. But if you want to add it to your collection, you will need to save up.

Life-size Spheal plushie now available at the US/CA online Pokémon Center! https://t.co/hfti5k0OYf pic.twitter.com/OFGMrmYFZj — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) September 26, 2022

"In the Pokémon world, Spheal stands around 2 feet and 7 inches tall. This jumbo Spheal plush isn't much different at 31 ½ inches tall and 39 ½ inches long. It's ready to be hugged, squeezed, and displayed in your bedroom or living room. With a face like this, you won't be able to avoid the cuteness of this round and rotund Pokémon," the plush's description reads.

READ MORE: Pokemon Releases New Ed Sheeran Song, Will Be Featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For a whopping $450 USD, this life-sized plush can be yours with free shipping from The Pokemon Company. Of course, tax isn't included in this price tag, so fans can expect to pay nearly $500 once all is said and done. This price point is in line with Pokemon's other life-size stuffies such as Lucario and Furret. But if you want something a bit more affordable, The Pokemon Company has released some life-size starter plushes including Oshawott and Cyndaquil for under $60.

Are you planning on adding this plush to your collection? Or are you waiting for another life-size collectible? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.