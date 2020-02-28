Pokemon Turns Galarian Slowbro Into Thanos’ Worst Nightmare

The Galar Region may not present trainers with the same level of threat as the likes of Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one artist has decided to give Slowbro a powerful tool that might bring him to the same level as the Mad Titan. While Pokemon Sword And Shield presented us this brand new region, the Galar area was teeming with brand new elements such as Gigantamax Pokemon, Wild Areas, and different interpretations of some of the classic pocket monsters from the franchise’s past.

Pokemon Sword And Shield may have been released onto the Nintendo Switch console months ago, but that isn’t stopping its influence from continuing to spread since its arrival. With an upcoming DLC pack looking to introduce new characters and monsters to this world, it’s no wonder that Galar’s popularity continues to spike. The anime has visited the region a few times already, introducing Leon, the current champion, to Ash and his pal Go as they continue their quests to become the best trainers in the world. With Pokemon: Twilight Wings acting as a spin-off to the main series, Galar is explored even further, though Slowbro has yet to make an appearance!

Reddit Artist FunHaversClub shared this hilarious fusion that sees Slowbro acquiring a radically different version of the Infinity Gauntlet, transforming the Pokemon’s Shellder into the Infinity Stone embedded weapon that caused the Avengers so many problems during both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame:

Thanos himself first appeared on the silver screen during the initial Avengers movie, beginning his plan to collect the Infinity Stones. While said plan took multiple years to finally accomplish, the Mad Titan made good on his promise of eliminating half the universe and accomplished the task in the final minutes of Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos met his end during Avengers: Endgame, with Tony Stark wielding the Gauntlet himself and “snapping” the purple behemoth out of existence, as he had done to around half of the universe.

Though Thanos may be gone, his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the world of pop culture remains!

What do you think of this hilarious fusion between Thanos and Slowbro? What other pocket monsters would you like to see wield the Infinity Gauntlet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Pokemon, and Thanos!